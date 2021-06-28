Arizona Wildcats showing deliberate approach in recruiting under Tommy Lloyd so far

If selectivity gives the Wildcats an edge with Boswell, they may need it: Boswell actually picked up a flood of offers after helping lead Corona Centennial to the CIF Open Division title and, over the following two weekends, a combined 9-0 record in Section 7 and Section 7 Finals games.

In between the two Section 7 weekends, Boswell received an offer from Arizona — and six other schools.

“That's a new experience for me,” Boswell said. “I've never really had that happen to me, and I'm thankful for all the coaches for thinking like I can fit in their programs.”

While Lloyd may not have had time to fully develop a relationship with Boswell yet, he may be making up for it with frequency.

“I've been talking to Coach Lloyd all week and coach (TJ) Benson as well,” Boswell said last Saturday. “They said they liked me. They say I would fit well in their program. I really liked their program, too, and from here on out, I’m still talking to them.”

Mathurin joins Canada’s U19 team

After working out with the Canadian senior team camp this month, Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was not among the 12 players ultimately selected to play for Canada in an Olympic qualifying tournament that will start Tuesday in British Columbia.