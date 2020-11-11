Arizona Wildcats sign 5-star forward Aaronette Vonleh, Phoenix-area guard Madison Conner

Vonleh is the fourth five-star player to sign with Arizona under head coach Adia Barnes, joining Cate Reese, Semaj Smith and Lauren Ware.

The 5-11 Conner is ranked by ESPN as the 29th-best guard, and is coming off a junior season averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. During the offseason, Conner transferred from Gilbert Perry High School to an AZ Compass Prep program that's attracted elite talent around the state.

The Wildcats have signed two of their three '21 commits, leaving Estonian guard Anna Gret Asi as the only player that hasn't signed with the UA.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.