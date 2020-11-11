Arizona Wildcats sign 5-star forward Aaronette Vonleh, Phoenix-area guard Madison Conner

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team inked two players from its 2021 recruiting class during the fall signing period on Wednesday, five-star post player Aaronette Vonleh and Phoenix-area guard Madison Conner.
The 6-foot-3-inch Vonleh, who's the sister of NBA player Noah Vonleh, is rated by ESPN as the ninth-best post player in the '21 recruiting class. During her junior season at West Linn High School in Oregon, Vonleh averaged 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, and became an all-state selection.
Vonleh is the fourth five-star player to sign with Arizona under head coach Adia Barnes, joining Cate Reese, Semaj Smith and Lauren Ware.
The 5-11 Conner is ranked by ESPN as the 29th-best guard, and is coming off a junior season averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. During the offseason, Conner transferred from Gilbert Perry High School to an AZ Compass Prep program that's attracted elite talent around the state.
The Wildcats have signed two of their three '21 commits, leaving Estonian guard Anna Gret Asi as the only player that hasn't signed with the UA.
