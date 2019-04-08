High School Basketball: McDonald's All American Games

Nico Mannion dunks in warmups before the McDonald's All-American Game at State Farm Arena.

 Courtesy of McDonald's

Arizona signee Nico Mannion was named the national senior boys basketball athlete of the year by the National High School Coaches Association.

After leading Phoenix Pinnacle to the Arizona 6A title and becoming a McDonald's All-American, Mannion was also a finalist for the Gatorade national player of the year and the Morgan Wootten player of the year -- though Memphis' James Wiseman ended up winning both of those awards.

“He deserves all the accolades he gets,” Mannion said of Wiseman before the McDonald's game. “He works hard and he does some special things on the court.”

Mannion averaged 30.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists as a senior at Pinnacle.

Mannion has joined Josh Green with the World Team in preparation for the Nike Hoop Summit game on Friday in Portland (7 p.m. on ESPN2).

Attorney Michael Avenatti went on CNBC Monday to discuss his allegations against Nike, claiming that the apparel giant is not cooperating with federal authorities. Avenatti also said his claims that people around five-star recruits Deandre Ayton, Bol Bol and Brandon McCoy were paid "only scratches the surface."

Sportswriter for the Arizona Daily Star covering Arizona Wildcats basketball