The day after Arizona punched its ticket to the WNIT Final Four for the first time in 23 years, sophomore guard Aari McDonald became an Honorable Mention Associated Press All-American, which was announced Monday morning.
Aari McDonald ➡️ All-American. Congrats to @AariMcdonald on being named an AP Honorable Mention All-American‼️#MadeForIt | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/ue6tNIwMMj— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) April 1, 2019
McDonald is the first Wildcat since Davellyn White in 2012 to make the All-American team.
In her first season playing at the UA after transferring from Washington, McDonald currently holds Arizona's single-season scoring total with 852 points, a record previously held by head coach Adia Barnes. She's also the first player since ex-UConn star Maya Moore in 2000 to have 800 points, 200 rebounds and 150 assists in one season. Plus, McDonald's historic season also includes scoring more points than any sophomore in Pac-12 history.
McDonald scored 25 points against Wyoming in the WNIT Elite Eight at McKale Center and is averaging 24.3 per game this season, which is ranked third nationally.
McDonald is one of six players from the Pac-12 to be named to the AP All-American team. The teams are listed below. Arizona will host the WNIT semifinals against TCU at McKale Center, which is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
First Team:
Napheesa Collier, UConn
Megan Gustafson, Iowa
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon
Asia Durr, Louisville
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Second Team:
Arike Ogunbowale, Texas A&M
Kalani Brown, Baylor
Kristine Anigwe, California
Alanna Smith, Stanford
Bridget Carleton, Iowa State
Third Team:
Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn
Jessica Shepard, Notre Dame
Lauren Cox, Baylor
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
Jackie Young, Notre Dame
Honorable Mention:
Bella Alarie, Princeton; Chastadie Barrs, Lamar; Kenisha Bell, Minnesota; Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M; Kaila Charles, Maryland; Crystal Dangerfield, UConn; Cierra Dillard, Buffalo; Reyna Frost, Central Michigan; Ae’rianna Harris, Purdue; Ruthy Hebard, Oregon; Natisha Hiedeman, Marquette; Jazzmun Holmes, Mississippi State; Anriel Howard, Mississippi State; Kiara Leslie, N.C. State; Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse; Aari McDonald, Arizona; Beatrice Mompremier, Miami; Destiny Slocum, Oregon State.