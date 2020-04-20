Arizona Wildcats star Aari McDonald projected as second-best player in nation for 2020-21

After another productive season at Arizona, which came with national honors and accolades, UA guard Aari McDonald is once again expected to be one of the top players in women's college basketball next season.

In ESPN's "Ranking the 10 best women's college players for 2020-21," Arizona's All-American guard checked in at No. 2.

This past season, McDonald averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals as a junior, earned All-America honors and won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award that's given to the top women's college basketball shooting guard. McDonald was also named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and received Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

McDonald proved to be one of the top basketball players in the country after leading Arizona to a 24-7 record, two wins away from a program best. McDonald contemplated turning pro and entering her name in the WNBA Draft, or return to UA for one last hurrah. She chose the latter.