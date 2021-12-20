Arizona Wildcats stay at No. 4 in AP Women's poll heading into holiday break

The Arizona Wildcats stay put at No. 4 in the latest AP Women's Top 25 poll, which is still the highest ranking in program history.

The Wildcats defeated NAU 82-55 last Friday and were set to face No. 11 Texas on Sunday before the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the UA program.

The Cats are entering the holiday break and do not have another game scheduled until Dec. 31 as they try to clear COVID-19 protocols.

Because forfeit rules only apply to Pac-12 Conference play, the Arizona-Texas matchup is declared a cancellation and not a forfeit. This means the women's team is still undefeated, keeping Arizona as the only DI school in the country with both men's and women's programs unbeaten.

The Wildcats are ranked only behind No. 1 South Carolina (11-0), No. 2 Stanford (8-2) and No. 3 Louisville (10-1).

Arizona took down then-No. 6 Louisville back on Nov. 12, but the Cardinals have since beaten 12th-ranked Michigan and seventh-ranked UConn to climb back ahead of the Wildcats.

UA has been ranked in the top 10 each of the last five weeks and in the top five in the past two.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.