ARIZONA MEN'S BASKETBALL

Arizona Wildcats stay at No. 5 in AP poll, while Sean Miller and Xavier jump in at 22

122522-tuc-spt-uabk-p3

Arizona guard Pelle Larsson, left, and forward Azuolas Tubelis celebrate as the clock runs out on a 75-70 win over Tennessee.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona stayed at No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after beating Montana State and Morgan State last week, while former UA coach Sean Miller and Xavier are ranked for the first time this season at No. 22.

Among other teams on UA's schedule this season, Tennessee moved from 8 to 7, UCLA moved from 13 to 11 and Indiana moved from 18 to 16. Xavier is 10-3 after beating Seton Hall last week.

The Wildcats (12-1) are scheduled to return to practice Tuesday after a four-day break for Christmas and begin preparations to face ASU on Saturday in Tempe.

FWIW, click here for my AP Top 25 ballot.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter: @brucepascoe

