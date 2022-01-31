Arizona Wildcats stay at No. 8 in AP Women's Poll

The AP Women's Top 25 Poll didn't ding the Arizona Wildcats for Sunday's 75-69 loss at No. 2 Stanford as the team remained at No. 8 in this week's poll.

Arizona (15-3) won at UCLA Wednesday before the Cats lost a tough road battle to the Cardinal in a rematch of last year's national title game. UA has now been ranked in the top 10 for 11 consecutive weeks, tying the program record.

Stanford (16-3) stayed at No. 2 behind top-ranked South Carolina (20-1). Oregon (14-5) also remained at No. 19 to round out the group of three ranked teams in the Pac-12.

The Wildcats return home to host Oregon and Oregon State this week. The Cats beat the Beavers 55-53 on the road earlier this month while losing to the Ducks 68-66 in overtime.

Arizona-Oregon is set for Friday at 8 p.m., while the matchup against Oregon State is scheduled for Sunday at noon. Both games will be broadcast on Pac-12 Arizona.

