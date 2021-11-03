Arizona Wildcats' stellar recruiting class could get even better on Thursday

“You’re competing against the elite programs,” she said. “But you need those players to get you over the hump.”

Let Shaina be Shaina

This season marks the first time since 2018 that someone not named Aari McDonald is playing point guard for the Wildcats.

The role will be filled by Shaina Pellington, a senior who played for Team Canada in the Tokyo Olympics. Before the season began, Barnes made sure to halt any comparisons involving the two point guards.

“We don't talk about that. I don't want that for anybody in the program,” Barnes said. “I want Shaina to be the best version of Shaina.”

Barnes says no one on the Arizona roster is expecting — or even asking — Pellington to be the second-coming of McDonald, the former Arizona great now playing in the WNBA.

“If I were to compare her (to Aari) and put that pressure, I think it's unnecessary,” she said.

Barnes ultimately wants Pellington to use her experience to become a better player.

“Shaina is so different than she was last year,” Barnes said. “Giving her the confidence to grow into her own and have her own identity.”