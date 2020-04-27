Arizona Wildcats still have two open spots for 2020-21 after recruit Kerwin Walton picks UNC

Under the current rules, a multi-team event counts as three games against the NCAA scheduling maximum but can include up to four games. Because most “MTEs” only have two or three days of on-site competition, event promoters often assign an “add-on” game or two to for the high-major participants to play at home sites.

In some cases, that can pull down a team’s strength of schedule. In 2016-17, Arizona was forced to play add-on home games against two 300-plus RPI teams, Sacred Heart and Northern Colorado, as part of its participation in the Thanksgiving week Las Vegas Invitational. Miller said later that season he would never play in the event again as a result.

This season, the Wildcats agreed to play in the NIT Season Tip-Off at Brooklyn and had been holding up two spots for add-on games. But now, instead of having ESPN Events assign them, they can schedule the games themselves.

The rules change lets teams play a total of 31 games if they play in a two- or three game MTE, while others will play only 29. Next season, UA is scheduled to play 20 Pac-12 games, nine single nonconference games and the two NIT Season Tip-Off games.

