Even though it's nearly July and Arizona is at the maximum of 13 scholarship players, the Wildcats may not be done recruiting for next season.
Maybe that's what happens when you go 17-15.
The Wildcats offered a scholarship to Eastern Kentucky grad transfer Dujuanta Weaver, according to 247's Evan Daniels. New Mexico and St. Louis reportedly also added offers.
Eastern Kentucky graduate transfer Tay Weaver recently picked up offers from Arizona, New Mexico & St. Louis, he tells @247Sports.— Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) June 25, 2019
Weaver has a history of ACL issues but averaged 29.7 minutes over 30 games last season. He took 80% of his shots from 3-point range, hitting them at a 35.7% rate.
Weaver could bring the Wildcats shooting and another capable backcourt player if Brandon Williams' knee becomes an issue. But UA would also have to make room somewhere on the roster for Weaver if he accepts the Wildcats' offer.