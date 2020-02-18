Arizona Wildcats still struggling with their shots, but improved defense led to sweep in Bay Area

Miller said he challenged Green to help more on the glass last weekend, and he did: Green had six defensive rebounds in each game and two steals against Stanford, turning one steal into a coast-to-coast dunk that gave UA a 56-48 lead when the Wildcats took control late in the second half.

His defensive rebounds can similarly turbocharge the UA offense.

“One of Josh’s gifts is the open court and when he gets a defensive rebound, he pushes the ball, and a lot of good things happen when he has the ball in his hands in the open court,” Miller said. “He put himself in that position more often on the last trip by rebounding better, and it was great to see him respond.”

Miller said Mannion is a somewhat different case. The freshman point guard, still projected No. 10 in ESPN’s latest mock 2020 NBA Draft, is being asked to distribute, handle, drive and lead the Wildcats while averaging the most minutes (31.8) of anybody in conference play.

“It’s just a matter of time before Nico breaks through, similar to Dylan,” Miller said. “He can’t let what has happened over the last game or the last shot affect the shot he’s taking, or the next game or the next week.