Arizona Wildcats still winless on road as trip to Pacific Northwest looms this week

Just in case having their biggest meltdown of this century wasn’t enough Saturday, the Arizona Wildcats also had more fun to look forward to this week.

That is, games at Washington and Washington State. Two more games on the road, where the Wildcats are 0-4 so far this season.

“You can paint a bad picture,” UA coach Sean Miller said. “We’re going to the Pacific Northwest. We haven’t won on the road and we’ve got two more. I don’t have anything positive to say to that.”

The stats say it well enough. Not only has Arizona lost true road games at Baylor, Oregon, Oregon State and now ASU, but the Wildcats have been a drastically different team in those games than at home.

Arizona is averaging 13 fewer points per game on the road than at McKale Center during Pac-12 play, while its shooting, rebounding and assists-turnover ratio also drop off considerably.

Moreover, the Wildcats have appeared to play without confidence down the stretch during close road losses at Baylor, Oregon and ASU.