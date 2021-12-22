Arizona Wildcats struggle against Tennessee's defense, trail 34-21 at halftime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The nation’s second-best defensive team invited Arizona into its house Wednesday, and it didn’t go well for the Wildcats early.

Trailing 16-2 after just five minutes, Arizona coughed up 12 turnovers and shot just 28.0% from the field in the first half to trail Tennessee 34-21 at halftime at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Wildcats were also dominated inside while center Christian Koloko and forward Azuolas Tubelis struggled with fouls. Each picked up two fouls and went scoreless, with Koloko playing nine minutes and Tubelis just six. Tennessee outrebounded UA 24-15 and outscored the Wildcats 20-10 in the paint.

Bennedict Mathurin nearly helped UA bail out of what were deficits of up to 15 points early, scoring 14 points on 4-for-8 shooting while hitting all five free throws he took, cutting Tennessee’s lead to 26-21 with a layup when 1:40 remained in the half.

But Tennessee scored the final eight points of the half, including a 3 from Santiago Vescuvi and a coast-to-coast layup from Kennedy Chandler with three seconds left.