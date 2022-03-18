Arizona Wildcats struggle at times in 87-70 first-round NCAA Tournament win over Wright State

One reason, maybe, was that there simply weren't that many people rooting for them -- or against them -- at the beginning of the game, because fans were held outside while cleaning crews and security cleared the arena after the first two tournament games at Viejas Arena on Friday.

"When you start a big game like this and the arena is 33 percent full, it's weird," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. "I just never understood why can't we have that thing full. I guess obviously it's a TV issue or something along those lines."

Another problem for the Wildcats was that Kriisa stayed on the bench throughout the game, despite making it clear he wanted to play. Arizona managed to beat Colorado and UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament last week without Kriisa but probably could have used his confidence and ballhandling during the tenser moments of Friday's game.

Lloyd said he didn't feel Kriisa was "quite ready to play," but said he was closer to playing than not playing, suggesting Kriisa might get on the floor Sunday against TCU.

Kriisa was injured on March 10 against Stanford in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament, meaning Friday was the eighth day of rehabilitation with an injury that can sideline players for 2-3 weeks.