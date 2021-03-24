Arizona Wildcats survive upset scare from BYU, advance to Sweet 16 for first time since 1998

BYU sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales, a Phoenix-area native and the West Coast Conference's co-Player of the Year, tallied 11 points on 50% shooting and six rebounds.

Excluding Gonzales, BYU shot 6 for 22 from the field, while Arizona was 10 for 30 — 13% from 3-point range. Neither team scored in the final two minutes of the first half and went into the halftime break missing the last 13 field-goal attempts combined.

Arizona's Aari McDonald, Baptiste and forward Cate Reese each had four points, and both teams shot under 35% in the first half. As a team, the Wildcats had only two assists in the first half.

To start the second half, Arizona went on a 8-0 run behind a McDonald jumper and free-throw, Baptiste layup and Reese's 3-pointer. Reese had eight of Arizona's 14 third-quarter points. But once again, both teams shot under 34% in the third quarter and were stalemated at 37 going into the final 10 minutes.

On a steal finished with a transition layup, McDonald scored her 10th point with just under eight minutes left to play, bringing her double-figure scoring streak to 89-straight games.

BYU didn't fold under pressure and responded with a 6-0 run to grab a four-point lead at the final media timeout with just over five minutes remaining.