Arizona Wildcats break out of shooting slumps in 68-52 win over Cal

UA went on to build a 45-32 lead while keeping Cal scoreless for four minutes until Matt Bradley hit a 3-pointer with 9:59 to go. Cal cut UA’s lead to 47-39 on a layup from Antcevich, but the Wildcats quickly pulled ahead by double digits and held the lead the rest of the way.

Smith’s final 3-pointer came on a break when he paused on the right wing in front of the arc, then looked around to find nobody guarding him, and sank the ball in. At that point, UA led 59-43: Max Hazzard then hit a corner 3 to make it 62-43 and put the game of the Bears’ reach.

Up 27-20 at halftime, the Wildcats took a 32-24 lead early in the second half.

The Wildcats shot 56.5% from two-point range but missed 6 of 7 3-pointers they took. Four players scored four or more points for UA — led by Nnaji, who had six.

Cal led the Wildcats 8-6 early but the Wildcats held them scoreless for over six minutes midway through the half to take a 15-8 lead. The Wildcats led by up to nine in the half but a driving layup from Cal’s Kareem South with 1:02 left cut it to 25-20 and prompted UA coach Sean Miller to call a timeout.

UA guard Jemarl Baker then hit a pullup jumper for the final score of the half, four minutes after his turnover-free streak of minutes played ended at 151.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe