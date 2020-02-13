Arizona Wildcats break out of shooting slumps in 68-52 win over Cal

By Bruce Pascoe
Arizona Daily Star
BERKELEY, Calif. — By the time Dylan Smith squared up for his fourth straight 3-pointer in Arizona’s 68-52 win at Cal on Thursday, he saw nobody guarding him and popped it in.
That one was free. But the three previous others weren’t, with Smith finally breaking up his slump of 18 straight missed 3s, dating back to early in UA’s Jan. 30 win at Washington.
Meanwhile, center Zeke Nnaji helped the Wildcats break out of their inside slump, scoring 21 points on 8 for 13 shooting while also pulling down five rebounds.
The Wildcats had collectively hit just 3 for 19 from two in the first half of a loss to UCLA last Saturday.
This time, the Wildcats hit 54.2% overall from two-point range this time and for the game, Arizona shot 49.0% and hit 6 of 16 3s, while holding Cal to 38.2% shooting.
UA coach Sean Miller had considered removing Smith from the starting lineup, but started him Thursday and Smith hit two straight 3s early in the second half.
Smith’s first 3 and a subsequent layup helped give UA a 32-24 lead early in the second half. Then after Cal scored eight straight points to cut the Wildcats’ lead to one, just 33-32 after Grant Anticevich hit a long corner jumper with 14 minutes to go, the Wildcats went inside for two Nnaji baskets and got another 3 from Smith in the left corner.
UA went on to build a 45-32 lead while keeping Cal scoreless for four minutes until Matt Bradley hit a 3-pointer with 9:59 to go. Cal cut UA’s lead to 47-39 on a layup from Antcevich, but the Wildcats quickly pulled ahead by double digits and held the lead the rest of the way.
Smith’s final 3-pointer came on a break when he paused on the right wing in front of the arc, then looked around to find nobody guarding him, and sank the ball in. At that point, UA led 59-43: Max Hazzard then hit a corner 3 to make it 62-43 and put the game of the Bears’ reach.
Up 27-20 at halftime, the Wildcats took a 32-24 lead early in the second half.
The Wildcats shot 56.5% from two-point range but missed 6 of 7 3-pointers they took. Four players scored four or more points for UA — led by Nnaji, who had six.
Cal led the Wildcats 8-6 early but the Wildcats held them scoreless for over six minutes midway through the half to take a 15-8 lead. The Wildcats led by up to nine in the half but a driving layup from Cal’s Kareem South with 1:02 left cut it to 25-20 and prompted UA coach Sean Miller to call a timeout.
UA guard Jemarl Baker then hit a pullup jumper for the final score of the half, four minutes after his turnover-free streak of minutes played ended at 151.
