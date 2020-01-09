You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats take 36-34 halftime lead over Oregon Ducks in Eugene
Arizona Wildcats take 36-34 halftime lead over Oregon Ducks in Eugene

Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji (22) comes to Oregon to dunk, as he and the Wildcats prepare to face the Ducks in a Pac-12 game at Matthew Knight Arena, January 9, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

EUGENE, Ore. – Nico Mannion had 10 points and Zeke Nnaji grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Arizona to a 36-34 halftime lead over No. 9 Oregon on Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena in the Wildcats’ first Pac-12 game away from McKale Center.

Mannion sparked the Wildcats early, scoring their first three field goals while the Wildcats kept Oregon scoreless for over four minutes to start the game. Nnaji wound up adding five points to his rebounding totals.

The Wildcats had a 7-0 lead before Oregon’s Payton Pritchard hit a 3-pointer with 15:36 left in the half and took leads of up to 11 points later in the half before the Ducks cut into their lead late in the half, succeeding at times with a zone and some fullcourt presses.

The Ducks are playing without starting forward C.J. Walker because of back and knee injuries.

