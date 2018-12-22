Chase Jeter had 12 points and Arizona shot 57.7 percent from the field to take a 41-30 halftime lead over UC Davis in the Wildcats’ final nonconference game Saturday at McKale Center.
The Wildcats shot just 35.8 percent from the field a week ago at McKale in a 58-49 loss to Baylor, and went just 2 of 12 from 3-point territory against Montana on Wednesday, but hit 12 of their first 18 shots over the first 12 minutes to set the tone.
Overall, Arizona was 15 of 26 from the field, but just 2 of 7 from 3-point range.
UC Davis shot 44.0 percent and missed its only two 3-point attempts.
Arizona went on an 18-6 run in the middle of the first half to take a 34-29 lead when Emmanuel Akot made a rebound basket with 8:13 left.
As he indicated after the Wildcats beat Montana on Wednesday, UA coach Sean Miller turned early to freshman guard Devonaire Doutrive, who did not play in three straight games before appearing against Montana.
Miller inserted Doutrive for Justin Coleman with 13:48 left in the first half, and Doutrive quickly picked up a pair of offensive rebounds off missed shots by Brandon Williams. Doutrive added an assist and missed his only field-goal attempt, a 3-point try, while playing four minutes in the half.