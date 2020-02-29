Arizona Wildcats take 33-27 halftime lead over UCLA at Pauley Pavilion

LOS ANGELES – Zeke Nnaji had 12 points and four rebounds to lead Arizona to a 33-27 halftime lead over UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, while the Wildcats try to avenge a 13-point loss to the Bruins at McKale Center three weeks ago.

Arizona held UCLA to just 23.1% in the second half while outscoring them 18-4 in the paint, though the Wildcats made just 2 of 10 3-pointers. Nico Mannion added eight points and two assists for Arizona.

Arizona took a 20-13 lead when Mannion stole a UCLA inbounds pass and made a layup. But UA coach Sean Miller was called for a technical foul when he argued extensively that UCLA’s Cody Riley fouled Mannion on the layup, first arguing with official John Higgins, who assessed the technical, and then turning to official Eric Curry for an appeal. UA assistant coaches surrounded Miller as he cooled down slightly.

UCLA’s Chris Smith hit one of the two ensuing technical free throws and UCLA went on to take a 25-24 lead when Jules Bernard blocked Nnaji’s shot under the basket and then hit a 3-pointer on the other end.

But Arizona ran off six straight points at the end of the half, the last a jumper in the paint from Max Hazzard, to take a 33-27 halftime lead.