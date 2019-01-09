Arizona made 6 of 8 3-pointers in the first half to overcome Stanford’s 18 first-half free throw attempts and take a 40-38 halftime lead.
The Cardinal made only 11 of its 18 free throws but still scored nine more points than UA did at the line, while getting four Wildcats to begin flirting with foul trouble. Ryan Luther and Ira Lee each had three fouls, while Dylan Smith and Chase Jeter each had two.
Lee led UA in first-half scoring with eight points while Luther and Justin Coleman each had seven.
Daejon Davis led Stanford with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists. The Cardinal outrebounded UA 18-15 but had 11 turnovers.
Stanford tied the game at 23 on a free throw from Bryce Wills with 7:56 left in the half and the Cardinal went ahead 25-23 on two free throws from Daejon Davis.
After Ryan Luther and Brandon Randolph hit 3s to give UA a 29-25 lead, the Cardinal tied it back up at 29 on two layups, one coming after Luther was called for a charge, his third foul of the game at that point. The game remained within two possessions the rest of the way.
At the start of the game, Arizona took a 10-2 lead while Stanford missed its first four shots, but the Cardinal quickly pulled back into it.
The Cardinal drew fouls from Lee on two successive scores, with Oscar da Silva converting the and-one free throw on his dunk while KZ Okpala missed his free throw after a fast break layup on an assist from Davis.
While Chase Jeter scored inside to give UA a 12-7 lead, Davis and Okpala each scored to cut UA’s lead to 12-11 before Stanford went ahead later in the half.
The Wildcats (11-4, 2-0 Pac-12) have won 17 straight games against Stanford (7-7, 0-2), including 16 with Sean Miller as head coach.