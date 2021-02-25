Arizona Wildcats take 28-24 halftime lead over Washington State at McKale Center

Mired in a double-overtime battle back on Jan. 2, Arizona and Washington State continued on a similar path in the first half Thursday at McKale Center.

The Wildcats pulled out a 28-24 halftime lead after scoring twice in the last 40 seconds on layups by James Akinjo and Dalen Terry, having held WSU to just 29.4% shooting and keeping them from taking a single trip to the free-throw line.

Jordan Brown led Arizona with eight points while Terrell Brown, starting in place of the injured Kerr Kriisa, had two points and four assists. The Wildcats shot 46.7% overall but were 0 for 3 from 3-point range.

Bennedict Mathurin added six points. He made 3 of 5 shots from the field, including an early dunk on an alley-oop throw by Terrell Brown, though he missed both 3-pointers he tried.

Dishon Jackson, a former UA recruiting target, led WSU in the half with eight points off the bench.

Mathurin had 24 points and 11 rebounds at Washington State last month but has been in slump lately, shooting 2 for 17 ( 0 for 8 from 3-point range) and averaging just 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over his previous three games.