Arizona Wildcats take 28-24 halftime lead over Washington State at McKale Center

Mired in a double-overtime battle back on Jan. 2, Arizona and Washington State continued on a similar path in the first half Thursday at McKale Center.
The Wildcats pulled out a 28-24 halftime lead after scoring twice in the last 40 seconds on layups by James Akinjo and Dalen Terry, having held WSU to just 29.4% shooting and keeping them from taking a single trip to the free-throw line.
Jordan Brown led Arizona with eight points while Terrell Brown, starting in place of the injured Kerr Kriisa, had two points and four assists. The Wildcats shot 46.7% overall but were 0 for 3 from 3-point range.
Bennedict Mathurin added six points. He made 3 of 5 shots from the field, including an early dunk on an alley-oop throw by Terrell Brown, though he missed both 3-pointers he tried.
Dishon Jackson, a former UA recruiting target, led WSU in the half with eight points off the bench.
Mathurin had 24 points and 11 rebounds at Washington State last month but has been in slump lately, shooting 2 for 17 ( 0 for 8 from 3-point range) and averaging just 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over his previous three games.
Having won 86-82 in double overtime at Pullman, Wash., last month, Arizona stayed within one possession of the Cougars throughout most of the first half.
The teams remained tied at 16 with 7:19 left in the half. At that point, UA was shooting 40.0% but had missed all three 3-pointers it took while Washington State shot 36.8%.
The Wildcats were playing without Kriisa because of a groin injury the freshman guard suffered in practice earlier this week. UA started Terrell Brown in Kriisa’s place.
A freshman from Estonia, Kriisa has averaged 5.8 points over six games since becoming eligible on Feb. 4 at Utah. UA coach Sean Miller has praised him for his toughness and shooting ability, starting Kriisa for the Wildcats' previous four games.
Meanwhile WSU returned leading scorer Isaac Bonton after a three-game absence because of ankle injuries. Bonton did not start but entered the game at the first media timeout.