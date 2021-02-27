Arizona Wildcats take 33-29 halftime lead over Washington Huskies at McKale Center

Arizona shot just 28.9% percent in the first half but rebounded its way to a 33-27 halftime lead over Washington on Saturday at McKale Center.

The Wildcats made up for their poor shooting by outrebounding the Huskies 27-16, scoring 14 second-chance points on 10 offensive rebounds.

Azuolas Tubelis led UA with nine points and 10 rebounds, while guard James Akinjo had eight points, two rebounds and three assists.

Erik Stevenson led Washington in the half with seven points and five rebounds.

Both teams struggled offensively right away, with Arizona making only 2 of 10 shots over the first four minutes and Washington going just 2 of 7. The Wildcats were just 3 for 19 before Christian Koloko scored twice to cut the Huskies’ lead to 15-14 midway through the half and missed all eight 3-pointers they tried before Akinjo hit one with 8:56 left in the half to give UA a 17-15 lead.

Arizona trailed 26-25 with 3:45 left in the half when Marcus Tsohonis hit a jumper for Washington but the Wildcats outscored UW 8-4 the rest of the half.