He won't be eligible to play college basketball until 2023-24, but Arizona Wildcats target Mikey Williams is turning heads in his first high school season. Most recently, Williams scored 77 points and led San Diego Ysidro to a 116-52 win over Kearny Friday night.
Williams' 77-point performance is a single-game CIF San Diego Section record, which hadn't been broken since 2006. The box score on MaxPreps.com doesn't include field goal attempts, but Williams made 29 shots, nine 3-pointers, 20 two-pointers and 10 free throws.
Freshman Mikey Williams just dropped 7️⃣7️⃣ points‼️🤯 pic.twitter.com/WUympFiFh6— SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 14, 2019
On Thursday, Williams scored 51 points in a 108-61 win against Brawley. In Williams' first two high school games, he scored 41 points followed by 50 three days later. Through nine contests this season, Williams is averaging 35.1 points, 2.6 assists, 1.7 steals per game.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard from San Diego isn't ranked yet by 247Sports and Rivals yet. Williams holds offers from the UA, Arizona State and San Diego State.