Arizona Wildcats tie highest regular season AP Women's Poll ranking in school history
Arizona Wildcats Basketball

Arizona Wildcats tie highest regular season AP Women's Poll ranking in school history

111421-tuc-spt-uawomenshoops-p1

Arizona coach Adia Barnes and her bench cheer during Friday's 61-59 overtime win over No. 6 Louisville in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

 Nick Colosimo, Arizona athletics

The Arizona Wildcats (7-0) jumped up one spot to No. 6 in this week's AP Top 25 Women's Poll, tying the team's highest ranking during the regular season in program history.

Arizona was ranked as high as sixth during the season last year before eventually entering the NCAA Tournament at No. 11 in the AP Poll. The team's run to the national championship game saw the Wildcats finish No. 2 in the year-end poll.  

The Wildcats started the 2021-22 season ranked No. 22 in the country and have risen up the poll in four consecutive weeks. They are still the second-highest ranked team in the Pac-12, behind No. 4 Stanford.

Notable movement among Pac-12 teams this week includes Oregon dropping out of the poll after a loss UC Davis. Oregon State stayed put at No. 23 following a home win over Pacific. 

Arizona is set to face North Dakota State Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and New Mexico State Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games will be played at McKale Center.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

