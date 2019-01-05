Sedrick Barefield had 19 points for Utah and Chase Jeter scored 12 for Arizona en route to a 36-36 halftime tie on Saturday at McKale Center.
The Utes shot 60.9 percent from the field and made 6 of 11 3-pointers. But they coughed up nine turnovers, allowing the Wildcats to take four more field goals and shoot 56 percent on the other end of the court.
Arizona led 36-33 entering the final minute but Barefield hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 36, but both Barefield and UA's Brandon Williams missed shots on their teams' final possessions of the half.
Down by 10 points earlier in the first half, Arizona pulled back into a tie at 26 after Dylan Smith made his second 3-pointer of the game. The Wildcats had scored nine straight points after Utah took a 20-10 lead, getting scores from Ira Lee, Chase Jeter, Devonaire Doutrive and Smith.
To begin the game, Arizona took a quick 4-0 lead on two buckets from Brandon Randolph, including a midcourt steal he turned into a dunk. But the Utes went on a 10-0 run to take a 20-10 lead eight minutes into the game after Barefield and Both Gach hit 3-pointers. Barefield already had 10 points at that point, while Utah was 8 for 12 from the field and had made 3 of 5 3-pointers.
UA coach Sean Miller started point guard Justin Coleman after playing him just four minutes on Thursday against Colorado following a dislocated left shoulder he suffered in practice Monday. Coleman was just 1 of 5 in the first half but had three rebounds and an assist.