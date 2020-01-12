Arizona Wildcats tied with Oregon State 31-31 at halftime

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The second half of the Oregon trail didn’t go any easier for Arizona on Sunday, with the Wildcats winding up tied 31-31 with Oregon State at halftime Sunday night at Gill Coliseum.

Coming off an overtime loss at Oregon on Thursday, the Wildcats were led by point guard Nico Mannion, who had five points and six assists, and Zeke Nnaji, who had nine points and five rebounds.

But Mannion was unable to convert on a mad dash to the basket in the final seconds after OSU’s Zach Reichle tied the game with a driving layup along the baseline with seven seconds left.

UA shot 45.8% overall but the Beavers outrebounded them 17-11 and hit 4 of 8 3-pointers

The Wildcats took an early 6-5 lead but didn’t make a field goal for over six minutes early in the first half while OSU built a 15-7 lead.

But Jemarl Baker hit a 3-pointer to break the drought with 12 minutes to go, and UA gradually cut OSU’s lead over the rest of the half. The Wildcats then went ahead in style, getting an alley-oop dunk from Zeke Nnaji off a feed from from Nico Mannion to pull within a point then a 3-pointer from Max Hazzard on the left wing to give them a 28=-26 lead with 3:22 left.

While UA coach Sean Miller did not change his starting lineup, despite having pulled cnter Chase Jeter for the final 18 minutes Friday at Oregon, he shook up his rotation somewhat, keeping Ira Lee on the bench for the first 16 minutes of the game.

