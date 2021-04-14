'The work begins now': Wildcats hire Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as new coach

“The style changed over the last decade, and a lot of that has to do with Tommy,” former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison told Sports Illustrated in a story that posted earlier this month. “And I’m not just saying that to make him sound good in an article. They run pro-style, European-style stuff — space, movement, efficiency — and that’s Tommy Lloyd, the influence.”

The Zags have also been able to mix in top domestic recruits, most notably five-star Minnesota guard Jalen Suggs last season. But bringing four- and five-star talent to the school of 5,000 in a midsize Eastern Washington city wasn’t so easy early on in Lloyd’s tenure.

"What's that saying? 'Necessity is the mother of invention,'" Lloyd told ESPN toward the end of the 2019-20 season. "We needed players, good players because we wanted to build this program. And we were worried at the time, some kids might not think Gonzaga was established enough and they might say they wanted to go to the Pac-10, I don't want to go to little ol' Gonzaga ... We had to think outside the box, we had to fish in waters that others weren't."

Highly sought-after

Because of Lloyd’s prominent role with the Zags, he had been frequently mentioned as prime a head coaching candidate elsewhere.