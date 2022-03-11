Arizona Wildcats to meet UCLA in Pac-12 Tournament championship, season rubber match

LAS VEGAS — The Pac-12 Tournament championship game is set — and the result will determine the season rubber match.
Top-seeded Arizona will face second-seeded UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament title game after the Bruins outlasted USC 69-59 Friday night in the semifinals. Arizona held off fourth-seeded Colorado 82-72 behind UA forward Azuolas Tubelis' 20-point, 11-rebound performance.
Saturday will mark the third time Arizona and UCLA will meet this season, with the Wildcats winning the most recent contest at McKale Center 76-66. UA fell to the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion 75-59, handing Arizona its first conference loss of the season. It will also be the third time Arizona and UCLA will have met in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game, with the series at 1-1. Arizona fell to UCLA in the 2014 title game and the first meeting was in 1990, when Jud Buechler and Matt Muehlebach were co-Pac-10 Tournament MVPs.
The Pac-12 Tournament championship game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.
