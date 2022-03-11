 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Wildcats to meet UCLA in Pac-12 Tournament championship, season rubber match

Arizona Wildcats to meet UCLA in Pac-12 Tournament championship, season rubber match

UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) looks to make a pass as he's defended by UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) in the first half during a game at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on February 3, 2022.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

LAS VEGAS — The Pac-12 Tournament championship game is set — and the result will determine the season rubber match. 

Top-seeded Arizona will face second-seeded UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament title game after the Bruins outlasted USC 69-59 Friday night in the semifinals. Arizona held off fourth-seeded Colorado 82-72 behind UA forward Azuolas Tubelis' 20-point, 11-rebound performance. 

Saturday will mark the third time Arizona and UCLA will meet this season, with the Wildcats winning the most recent contest at McKale Center 76-66. UA fell to the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion 75-59, handing Arizona its first conference loss of the season. It will also be the third time Arizona and UCLA will have met in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game, with the series at 1-1. Arizona fell to UCLA in the 2014 title game and the first meeting was in 1990, when Jud Buechler and Matt Muehlebach were co-Pac-10 Tournament MVPs. 

The Pac-12 Tournament championship game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on FS1. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

