Arizona Wildcats to meet UCLA in Pac-12 Tournament championship, season rubber match

Saturday will mark the third time Arizona and UCLA will meet this season, with the Wildcats winning the most recent contest at McKale Center 76-66. UA fell to the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion 75-59, handing Arizona its first conference loss of the season. It will also be the third time Arizona and UCLA will have met in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game, with the series at 1-1. Arizona fell to UCLA in the 2014 title game and the first meeting was in 1990, when Jud Buechler and Matt Muehlebach were co-Pac-10 Tournament MVPs.