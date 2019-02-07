Known for having one of the country’s best defenses, the Washington Huskies also beat Arizona offensively while the Wildcats lost their fourth straight game for the first time in a decade..
While holding Arizona to 36-percent shooting and forcing 20 turnovers, the Huskies shot 50 percent from the field while five of them scored in double figures.
David Crisp had 17 points to lead Washington offensively while the league’s reigning defensive player of the year, Washington guard Matisse Thybulle, led the Huskies overall with 15 points, five blocks and five steals.
Justin Coleman led the Wildcats with 16 points while Chase Jeter had 12.
With Brandon Williams nursing a knee injury, the Wildcats had only eight players available who were recruited with scholarship offers. UA coach Sean Miller started Ryan Luther and Jeter inside, leaving Ira Lee off the bench along with guards Doutrive and Alex Barcello.
The Wildcats fell behind by up to seven points early in the second half, after Washington went on a 10-2 run after halftime and their offenses gradually heated up. The Huskies shot 52.9 percent over the first 12 minutes of the half, with reserve guard Naz Carter scoring six points on 3-for-3 shooting to that point.
The Huskies then took a double-digit lead, 56-45, when Crisp hit a jumper with 7:30 left in the game.
In the first half, Arizona trailed Washington just 29-28 while Chase Jeter led the Wildcats with 10 points and two rebounds and Devonaire Doutrive had four rebounds off the bench.
The Wildcats turned the ball over on their first three possession against the Huskies' zone, falling behind 5-0, but kept pace throughout the first half with an inspired defensive effort.
Washington shot 44 percent from the field while UA outrebounded the Huskies by 16-12 and allowed them to score only six points off the Wildcats' 11 turnovers.
UA trailed by up to four points in the half but tied the game at 14 on a 3-pointer from Dylan Smith with 9:02 left in the half.
A three-point play by Coleman was later offset with a 3-pointer from Washington’s David Crisp and the Huskies held a 19-18 lead entering the final four minutes after Naz Carter scored inside. The game remained within one possession the rest of the half.
With a sweep of USC and UCLA last weekend, Washington became only the ninth team in Pac-10/12 history to go undefeated through the first half of league play since it went to 18 games in 1978-79.
The Huskies entered Thursday's game with a three-game lead in first place and were four ahead of Arizona (5-4).