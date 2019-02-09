Arizona shot just 27.2 percent in the first half while trailing Washington State 33-21 on Saturday at McKale Center, with the Wildcats having already lost four straight games.
The Wildcats, who have not lost five straight since 1983-84, struggled to shoot all over the court. Chase Jeter was 0 for 5 inside for Arizona while Brandon Randolph was 1 for 5. Justin Coleman led Arizona offensively with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting.
Robert Franks had 20 points while hitting 6 of 8 3-pointers to lead the Cougars. Franks had 34 points and 13 rebounds in WSU’s 21-point upset of ASU on Thursday.
Arizona missed its first five shots against WSU’s zone defense, one from each starter, while falling behind 7-0 at the first media timeout. The Wildcats were 0-7 from the field before Ryan Luther hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to break the drought, and a layup from Coleman pulled UA within 7-5.
However, Franks hit a pair of 3-pointers to put WSU ahead 13-7 at the second media timeout, with 11:20 left in the half. Franks, a 6-foot-9 shooter who tested the NBA Draft last spring, later made it 28-14 WSU when he hit his fifth 3-pointer of the half.
Finally, after Coleman raced for a layup in the final minute to cut WSU's lead to nine points, Franks hit another 3 as the buzzer sounded.