Arizona Wildcats try to find positives as brackets stay blank on Selection Sunday

Even while Arizona might have been locked into the field, for example, their ensuing Pac-12 Tournament games might have affected their seeding and placement.

If the Wildcats had lost to USC in a quarterfinal game scheduled for March 12, little might have changed, but if they won and then beat Oregon in the semifinals, they might have moved up at least one seed line. A championship game win could have moved them up further, depending on who the opponent was.

Perceived bubble teams such as ASU, Stanford and UCLA could have been even more affected by the play in the Pac-12 and other conference tournaments. As it was, the Cardinal lost to Cal 63-51 in its first-round Pac-12 Tournament game, endangering its chances, while UCLA (against Cal) and ASU (against WSU) could have done the same with quarterfinal losses on Thursday.

So even if bubble teams were put into an NCAA Tournament “bracket” on Sunday based on what they did through Wednesday, their subsequent play and results elsewhere could have pushed them out in reality.

It’s all hypothetical, and the NCAA wanted no part of that.