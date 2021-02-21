Arizona Wildcats trying to stay even-keeled heading into Monday's huge game at Stanford

In last week’s 75-53 win over Washington, UA hit a record 75% or 12 of 16 from the 3-point line — the second-best percentage of any team in the nation this season. While, Barnes isn’t expecting a repeat performance, she did say that they have to bounce back from Friday’s 3-of-15 outing against Cal. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who is known for playing the percentages, won’t be guarding them on the perimeter.

“We have to play the way we play — play as a team and have a balanced attack, not just Aari scoring,” Barnes said. “We have to be in attack-mode on each possession. Take shots we want, not the shot they dictate.”

As someone who has won her share of league titles among her more than 700 wins as a coach, Bonvicini said it’s never easy, and even harder this season with the extra challenges of playing during a pandemic.

“It takes a lot of mental preparation, you have to be really focused,” Bonvicini said. “Adia has done a fabulous job in a very difficult year. I can’t imagine having to prepare for a game then not knowing if you will actually play until the day of the game. Adia and her staff have done an exceptional job keeping her players engaged.

“To beat Stanford, they have to stay in the moment and not take any plays off. I learned early on that you can’t beat Stanford playing their style. To beat them you have to do it different. You have to pressure them, slow them down and make them take tough shots. Can Arizona beat them? Yes. It will take an exceptional effort, but that’s how you win big games and championships.”