Arizona Wildcats' veterans starting to step up as Cats near midway point of Pac-12 season

“Going into going into each game, I just try to focus on playing defense, talking a lot and rebounding,” Gettings said. “Then I kind of just let the offense come to me if I’m open. Luckily I got a couple of easy buckets in the first four minutes and it’s always nice to see the ball go in. But my teammates are doing a great job finding me and I’m playing with confidence out there and just trying to build each game.”

While earning UA’s nomination for Pac-12 Player of the Week, Gettings went on to total 11 points and 10 rebounds in the first half alone, keying UA’s 14-0 run with a layup and a 3-pointer.

Mannion said he was happy to see it.

“Yeah, really,” Mannion said. “I mean, Stone is one of the hardest workers we have. He’s in the gym every day and he does this kind of stuff in practice, too, so we kind of know what he’s capable of. He got us started with our first two baskets and it’s good to see the ball go in for him.”

Baker, meanwhile, followed up his clutch shooting on Thursday with another 23 minutes of turnover-free basketball on Saturday. He’s now gone a total of 102 straight minutes without a single turnover, and ranks 41st nationally in turnover percentage, losing the ball on just 9.1% of possessions when he’s on the floor.