Arizona Wildcats virtually meet with 5-star PF Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero, a five-star power forward, says he has “always loved Arizona.” He has the Wildcats in his top six.

Sean Miller and others from Arizona's coaching staff virtually met with five-star Seattle power forward Paolo Banchero on Tuesday, according to Stockrisers' Jake Weingarten

The 6-foot-9-inch, 235-pound Banchero is rated as the top power forward for 2021 in 247Sports' and Rivals' recruiting databases.

Arizona made a late push for Banchero and offered him in March despite the Seattle-based forward trimming his recruitment list down to nine schools in September. Once the Wildcats offered, Banchero expanded his finalists to 10 schools and included the UA. In late April, Banchero chopped his final list down to Arizona, Kentucky, Washington, Duke, Gonzaga and Tennessee.  

Arizona potentially adding former UA standout Jason Terry to the coaching staff is expected to have an impact on the Wildcats' latest recruiting splash in Terry's hometown. Arizona added Seattle U graduate transfer Terrell Brown for the upcoming season and recently offered four-star 2021 guard Nolan Hickman. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

