Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team adds 3 players on signing day

Arizona officially welcomed three new players to its 2020 recruiting class during national signing day on Wednesday: Virginia Tech graduate transfer Trinity Baptiste, Indiana transfer Bendu Yeaney and Spanish post player Marta Garcia.
Wildcat Nation, please welcome Trinity Baptiste to the family‼️She was named the 2020 ACC Sixth Player of the Year and will be eligible to play immediately.#MadeForIt | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Tgw7cXODur— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) April 15, 2020
Please join us in welcoming the newest Wildcat to the family, Bendu Yeaney‼️#MadeForIt | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/oIGoHkkBka— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) April 15, 2020
All the way from 🇪🇸Please welcome Marta Garcia to Wildcat Country‼️#MadeForIt | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/bnvYP9chv7— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) April 15, 2020
Baptiste was the most recent addition to Adia Barnes' 2020 recruiting class when the former ACC Sixth Player of the Year committed to UA Tuesday morning. The 6-foot Baptiste averaged 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this past season at Virginia Tech.
The 6-foot-3-inch Garcia averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, and helped Spain's U18 team to the 2019 FIBA U18 women's basketball championship.
Yeaney committed to Arizona two weeks after her visit to UA, when the Wildcats upset fourth-ranked Stanford in front of over 7,000 fans at McKale Center, which was the first win over a top-five team in program history.
“It was crazy — even at Indiana there was only one time we played in front of a packed house, when we won the WNIT,” Yeaney told the Star in March. “In person this was different with the energy. I was sitting in the stands and I wanted to get out there and play. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere and I’m excited.”
At Indiana, the 5-10 junior guard played just six games during the 2019-20 season to rehab an Achilles injury. In her sophomore year, Yeaney started 33 of 34 games and averaged 9.7 points and 4.1 rebounds. It's unclear if she will be eligible to play immediately after transferring. Yeaney plans on appealing for a waiver to play in 2020-21 along with another year of eligibility after missing most of her junior season with injury.
The Wildcats now have five players signed for 2020, including Turkish point guard Derin Erdogan and post player Lauren Ware, who is listed as an ESPN Top 100 recruit.
