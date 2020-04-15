Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team adds 3 players on signing day

All the way from 🇪🇸Please welcome Marta Garcia to Wildcat Country‼️#MadeForIt | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/bnvYP9chv7 — Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) April 15, 2020

Baptiste was the most recent addition to Adia Barnes' 2020 recruiting class when the former ACC Sixth Player of the Year committed to UA Tuesday morning. The 6-foot Baptiste averaged 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this past season at Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-3-inch Garcia averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, and helped Spain's U18 team to the 2019 FIBA U18 women's basketball championship.

Yeaney committed to Arizona two weeks after her visit to UA, when the Wildcats upset fourth-ranked Stanford in front of over 7,000 fans at McKale Center, which was the first win over a top-five team in program history.