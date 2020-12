Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team placed sixth in AP Top 25, the highest ranking in program history

After completing a weekend sweep of the L.A. schools, which included a top-10 win over ninth-ranked UCLA, the Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team climbed one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Wildcats' latest ranking in the AP Top 25 is the highest in program history.

Sixth-ranked Arizona is the second-highest ranked team in the Pac-12, behind No. 1 Stanford, which received 24 first-place votes. Louisville, UConn, N.C. State and South Carolina round out the top five.

The 3-0 Wildcats have wins over Northern Arizona, No. 9 UCLA and USC to start the season. Up next, the Wildcats will be another element to Territorial Cup week as the UA prepares to face Arizona State on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Tucson.

