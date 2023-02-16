It seems like every weekend, every game is a big one for Arizona.

A few weeks ago, the Wildcats went to Los Angeles and fought through three extra periods to come home with two wins.

They returned home to face No. 6 Stanford on ESPN and took a rough loss but then rebounded to crush Cal on Sunday.

This weekend is no different with two ranked teams — Utah and Colorado — coming to Tucson for UA’s final homestand of the year.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 since narrowly losing, 80-79, at Utah a month ago. Meanwhile, Utah lost by eight the following Friday before rattling off seven straight wins.

Former UA coach and Pac-12 analyst Joan Bonvicini is on the broadcast for both games on Pac-12 Networks. The Star talked to Bonvicini about what this game means, another successful season for the Wildcats and how Utah has turned into a great team. The conversation has been lightly edited.

What do you expect from this top-20 matchup, especially since the last game went down to the wire?

A: “I’ve watched that game. I’ve had a lot of people ask me about that last call. I’ll say that first, I was surprised there was a call made, to be honest, because officials don’t like generally to make calls at the end of the game unless they’re definitely severe. Because they don’t want to be the person. They want the players to decide the game. They don’t want to decide the game. Saying that, was there some contact? Maybe, it’s hard to tell, but Esmery (Martinez) did swing a little bit. (Alyssa) Pili still had to make the free throws.

“Despite all that, I thought, both teams played exceptionally well. Arizona shot very well. They shared the ball well. That was Paris Clark’s coming-out party. Some of the shots she made were incredible.

“I’m expecting a really good game. However, when you look at the statistics, Utah is incredible in every statistical category and clearly better than Arizona — except in steals and also in forcing turnovers. (Utah is) one of the best shooting teams in the country — field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage, they’re good at free throws. And the hardest thing about Utah is you can’t focus on one or two players. They’re exceptionally unselfish and share the ball.

“I think Arizona is going to have to play one of their best games of the season. (Arizona) is going to need everybody to beat this team. This is a really good team. Are they beatable? Yes, everyone’s beatable. But they’re not a team who really beats themselves very often.”

How important is this game for the big picture for Arizona?

A: “Arizona needs the game more. If Arizona wants to get a bye in the Pac-12 Tournament and potentially go and get in the top 16 in the NCAA (Tournament) they would have to win three out of four, even four out of four (to end the regular season). And then let’s say they won three out of four and were a four-seed in the Pac 12 Tournament, I think they may have to still win twice to get a top-16 seed.

“ For Arizona, I don’t think it’s going to make or break their season. Well, it could make their season because when you win a game like this, at this point of the season, it really can give you confidence going forward.

“You’re at home; hopefully there’s a great crowd for Friday’s and Sunday’s games. And I always said playing at home, it’s a confidence boost . I always felt there was like a 10-point advantage. If they can do that and play even nearly as good as they did the last time they played, it’s going to be great game on Friday.”

Utah is No. 4 in the country — the highest this program has ever been ranked. What do you think Lynne Roberts has done to turn this team into such a strong program?

A: “Lynne has had a number of kids transfer out who were some good players. I think she finally decided to hold herself and her players to a different standard. Obviously, the thing that helped the most a year ago was (Gianna) Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson came in. Kneepkens is the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. I think they started gaining a great deal of confidence, but now adding (Alyssa) Pili to the mix, I think they have a culture and everyone is bought in. And when you have that and the players expect the same thing as the coaches, that’s how you really win big.

“When you lose or you’re inconsistent, you start questioning yourself. I think she had to figure out really what she wanted and then bring in the players that wanted to buy into that. The hard thing is now with the portal, you lose players. She lost a great shooter. Gonzaga’s Brynna Maxwell is one of the best 3-point shooters in the country. But then she brings in a Pili. They go from being a very good team last year, to a great team.

“I think she’s careful about who she brings in now. Not that she wasn’t before, but I think she’s more intentional. The kids went to the Pac-12 finals and then they make it to the second round of the (NCAA Tournament) last year. That’s the first time we went in quite a while. They have the personnel and they have the confidence. Lynne’s a really good coach. She knows what she wants to make a deep run.”

Arizona has won 19 games so far, and Adia Barnes is on track to make it five consecutive 20-win seasons. What are you seeing in this year’s squad?

A: “People know Arizona as a pressure defensive team. That’s what they are concerned about. They’re going to turn you over, whether it’s in the full court, half court, or force you into bad shots.

“Shaina (Pellington) has improved throughout the year. Not a shooter per se, she’s a scorer. I mean, if she gets a lane or a step on someone, it’s amazing how she can get to the rim. She’s becoming better and she’s putting the work in.

“Adia has really grown as a coach. She’s grown in what she likes in players, that style of play (she likes), but she holds herself to a very high standard. When you get to the NCAA Tournament and make a really deep run like they did and you have a taste — they were one point from winning a national championship — you understand what it takes.

“And what it takes is, you definitely need talent. She had a great player, I mean, unbelievable player in Aari McDonald. That year, they had a great complement in Trinity Baptiste. And Esmery is similar in some ways (to Baptiste). Cate (Reese) was there. I do think Cate is a better player now.

“Everybody has to buy in. Everybody. It’s not about the ‘me,’ it’s really Arizona. You’ve got to be happy with whoever is doing well. When they all do that, then they are fantastic.”