Arizona wing Bennedict Mathurin to return to Wildcats for sophomore season
021321-spt-arizona vs oregon-022.JPG

Arizona Wildcats wing Bennedict Mathurin projects as an NBA Draft pick — likely in 2022 or beyond.

 Photos by Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin will have a role in the beginning stages of the Tommy Lloyd era and plans to return to the UA for the 2021-22 season. 

Mathurin announced in a statement via Arizona's Twitter account Friday evening, and cited the "sadness of a lost postseason" and playing at McKale Center without fans as some deciding factors into his return. 

"There is more growth, more learning and most importantly, more winning in my future, and that future will continue at Arizona under Coach Lloyd," said Mathurin. 

As a freshman, the 6-foot-7-inch, 195-pound Canada native averaged 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and emerged as a starter for most of the season. Mathurin scored a season-high 31 points on 6-for-7 shooting from 3-point range in Arizona's 34-point win over Oregon State on Jan. 14. 

Mathurin briefly garnered NBA draft stock halfway through the season, but no mock drafts projected him a selection by season's end. 

With Mathurin coming back for his sophomore season, it gives Lloyd a surefire starter and a potential draft pick alongside other wings Dalen Terry, Tibet Gorener and freshmen Shane Nowell and Shane Dezonie. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

