Arizona wing Bennedict Mathurin to return to Wildcats for sophomore season

Arizona Wildcats freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin will have a role in the beginning stages of the Tommy Lloyd era and plans to return to the UA for the 2021-22 season.
Mathurin announced in a statement via Arizona's Twitter account Friday evening, and cited the "sadness of a lost postseason" and playing at McKale Center without fans as some deciding factors into his return.
Up next: Year 2️⃣! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/mNgACTVI12— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) April 24, 2021
"There is more growth, more learning and most importantly, more winning in my future, and that future will continue at Arizona under Coach Lloyd," said Mathurin.
As a freshman, the 6-foot-7-inch, 195-pound Canada native averaged 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and emerged as a starter for most of the season. Mathurin scored a season-high 31 points on 6-for-7 shooting from 3-point range in Arizona's 34-point win over Oregon State on Jan. 14.
Mathurin briefly garnered NBA draft stock halfway through the season, but no mock drafts projected him a selection by season's end.
With Mathurin coming back for his sophomore season, it gives Lloyd a surefire starter and a potential draft pick alongside other wings Dalen Terry, Tibet Gorener and freshmen Shane Nowell and Shane Dezonie.
