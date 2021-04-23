Arizona wing Bennedict Mathurin to return to Wildcats for sophomore season

Arizona Wildcats freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin will have a role in the beginning stages of the Tommy Lloyd era and plans to return to the UA for the 2021-22 season.

Mathurin announced in a statement via Arizona's Twitter account Friday evening, and cited the "sadness of a lost postseason" and playing at McKale Center without fans as some deciding factors into his return.

"There is more growth, more learning and most importantly, more winning in my future, and that future will continue at Arizona under Coach Lloyd," said Mathurin.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-7-inch, 195-pound Canada native averaged 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and emerged as a starter for most of the season. Mathurin scored a season-high 31 points on 6-for-7 shooting from 3-point range in Arizona's 34-point win over Oregon State on Jan. 14.