Arizona women ranked higher than UA men — for first time ever

For the first time ever Monday, the Arizona women’s basketball team ranked higher than the Wildcat men in the AP Top 25 polls.

The undefeated UA women’s team (11-0) remained at No. 18 after beating UC Santa Barbara on Saturday while the men’s team (10-3) dropped from No. 16 to No. 24 after losing to St. John’s in San Francisco.

The two programs were both ranked entirely throughout the 1997-98 and 1999-2000 seasons, but the men were ranked higher every week, sometimes by just one or two spots. In 1997-98, the women’s team rose as high as No. 7 three times, but the men were ranked No. 5, 6 and 2 during those weeks while coming off the 1997 national championship.

The women’s program also made AP Top 25 appearances during the 2000-01, 2002-03, 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons but were never rated as highly as the men. And while the UA men were not ranked at all throughout the 2008-09, 2009-10 and 2018-19 seasons, the women’s program was not ranked from 2005-06 until it jumped in this season on Nov. 25.

The Pac-12 continued to dominate the women’s poll, with Oregon at No. 2, OSU at No. 3, Stanford at No. 5 and UCLA at No. 10 in addition to Arizona at 18.