The salary for Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes will jump from $235,000 to $400,000 per year as part of a reworked contract that is pending Arizona Board of Regents approval.
The contract terms were included in the Regents' board book for next week's meeting in Flagstaff, and it's attached below as a PDF.
Under the new contract, Barnes will be paid $400,000 plus academic and athletic incentives of up to $285,000 each year through 2023-24. Her current contract pays $235,000 per year, the lowest salary among Pac-12 women's head coaches. It's set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.
The agreement locks Barnes in tightly over the short term: If she were to voluntarily leave Arizona during the 2019-20 season, she would have to pay $1 million. The buyout drops to $500,000 if she leaves during the 2020-21 school year, $200,000 in 2021-22 and just $50,000 in 2022-23.
The school agreed to pay Barnes 60 percent of her remaining contracted salary if she is terminated without cause, and only her salary to date if fired for cause (breaking NCAA rules, etc).
The Regents are not scheduled to vote on an extension for UA men's coach Sean Miller for the second straight year. Miller will be working with three years left on his contract next season.
The Regents have also scheduled a private executive session meeting in which they will hold "legal advice and discussion regarding UA men's basketball," a meeting they have consistently held since former UA assistant coach Book Richardson was arrested in connection with the federal college basketball investigation in September 2017.
ASU men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley, meanwhile, is scheduled to receive an extension through June 2024 that would bring him an additional $1.5 million in retention bonuses if he stays that long.
Barnes will get a retention bonus of $25,000 if she is UA's coach on July 1. Her annual retention bonuses will escalate by another $25,000 each summer, culminating in a $100,000 bonus if on the job on July 1, 2023.
Barnes led UA to the WNIT title last season. If Barnes takes the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament, she would earn $10,000, with escalating bonuses for winning games in the tournament up to $50,000 for an NCAA title.
Barnes can also receive $20,000 for winning the Pac-12 regular-season championship, and $10,000 for winning the Pac-12 Tournament. If the Wildcats finish within spots 11-15 of the AP or ESPN/USA Today rankings, she would receive $5,000 and if they finish in the Top 10, Barnes would earn $10,000.
Barnes can also earn $5,000 if the Wildcats win between 20 to 24 regular season games and $10,000 if they win 25 or more. A major national coach of the year award would generate a $10,000 bonus, or $15,000 if Barnes wins more than one of the awards.