Arizona women's basketball drops to No. 7 in AP Poll after first loss of season

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team (11-1) dropped three spots down to No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following Sunday's 76-67 loss to USC.

The defeat marked the first time the Cats have lost a game this year, snapping their streak of 11 consecutive victories to begin the season. Arizona rose as high as fourth in the AP Poll — highest ranking in program history — before falling to the Trojans in Los Angeles.

Arizona opened last week set to face both the Washington schools at home. However, COVID-19 issues in the UW program forced a postponement of the Jan. 9 matchup.

UA and USC both agreed to schedule their makeup game for Sunday in L.A., a matchup that had originally been scheduled for Dec. 31 before the Trojans had to postpone.

The Wildcats beat Washington State at McKale Center 60-52 on Friday night, then traveled to face the Trojans. Arizona was shorthanded in its loss to USC, playing without starters Lauren Ware (knee) and Shaina Pellington (undisclosed).

Despite the loss, the Wildcats are still ranked in the top 10 for the eighth consecutive week and the second-highest ranked team in the Pac-12, only behind No. 2 Stanford.