Arizona women's basketball notes: Aari leaves overseas team; Wildcats use 'Program' to become closer team

Saying she wants to "get my body and mind healed to be 100%" for the next WNBA season, former UA standout Aari McDonald has left her Hungarian professional team.
McDonald told the Star on Tuesday afternoon that she was back in the United States, but offered few details. An Instagram post two days later provided more of an explanation.
“I have returned to the United States to focus on my mental health and to get my body and mind healed to be 100% for the 2022 WNBA season," she wrote. "I want to thank Uni Gyor, the staff, and all my teammates for their support and understanding. The club and I have reached an agreement on my release.
"Thanks to everyone who continues to support me. #Year2 #4Pops #TMC”
After leading the Wildcats to within one point of winning the national championship last spring, McDonald was drafted at No. 3 by the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. McDonald played in 30 games as a rookie, leading all first-year players in both assists (59) and steals (25). McDonald also set a Dream franchise record with 31 consecutive free throws made.
She was named to the WNBA's all-rookie teams by both the league and the Associated Press.
McDonald then headed overseas, a common practice for WNBA players looking to supplement their pay during the league's offseason. In McDonald’s final game with Uni Gyor last week, she scored 27 points, grabbed five rebounds and had two assists in 36 minutes.
Next level
During their buildup to the 2021-22 season, the Wildcats participated in The Program, Part 2. Two years ago, they completed the first part of the two-day military-style training.
Last time, senior Cate Reese emerged as a leader. She said this year's training was even more intense.
“I think they expected more out of us,” Reese said. “I would say that was probably one of the biggest differences. … a lot of it is about confidence and growing as a leader. … Everyone had good attitudes. No one really quit, even though I think some of those drills and workouts are designed for people to get pushed to a limit where they want to quit.
"I think that was really good for our team. I think they were really impressive with our team — just how we were, our grit and determination to get stuff done. I think that that was really a positive thing for us. We grew from it, building trust and team chemistry with each other so I think it was good.”
The Wildcats competed in teams as they boxed, lifted sacks and rode bikes. The boxing wasn’t one of Lauren Ware’s favorite activities, although she said, “crawling in the sand was worse. It was like shards of glass.”
Yet Ware, who ended up earning a T-shirt for her performance and leadership, said she learned a lot.
“Being precise with our words — short and concise. I think that’s something we can transition to the court,” Ware said. “None of the stuff we did was basketball-related, but it had a lot to do with leadership and teamwork. How we speak to people and learning how people work. We learned how people work because we were all pushed to limits that we've never been before. We saw their default mode that they go to — we learned a lot about each other. I think that will help us when it comes to basketball — when we have to talk to someone or during a game, we know how to approach a situation.”
Tough conversation led to title run
UA coach Adia Barnes spoke at the Arthritis Center’s Bear Down Celebration last week, focusing on the program’s journey across the last five years.
Barnes said that a pivotal point in the program occurred last spring.
“We didn't play great basketball in the Pac-12 Tournament. At that point, I could look at my players' eyes, they were done,” Barnes said. “I didn't know (why), I was like, ‘Why are we playing so bad? But it looks like they all hit a wall.’ And they did.”
Barnes called a team meeting and asked her players what they wanted. Barnes called it a tough conversation.
“They were mentally fatigued, and they wanted three to four days off,” Barnes said. “Well at first, the coach in me was like, ‘Three to four days off? We play in a week for the first time in 16 years in the NCAA Tournament.’ But I (also) knew at that point as a coach I was not going to get anything out of the players if they weren't in a great mental space and they weren't ready. I listened to them … gave them the four days off. Best decision as a coach this year. … came back reenergized, came back determined to do great things and we surged from there.…
“Our team came together at the right time. If you watched us play, we played with our hearts, we dove on the floor, we never took one possession off, and I'm proud when I see those things. The other thing, that I watched the video (of tournament games), yes, we made shots, we did those things, we played great defense. But I look at the culture and I look at the sideline. What was our sideline like? We were jumping, we didn't have bad attitudes, we ran and picked people up. Those are things that I value, because it's the culture.”
Rim shots
• Maya Nnaji, a five-star recruit and Arizona’s highest-rated commit for 2022, attended Friday's practice. She was recently included in the November issue of Sports Illustrated’s "Faces in the Crowd."
• Reese has won the gold practice jersey, given to the top performer, two out of three weeks during the preseason. Netty Vonleh won the award for the first week.