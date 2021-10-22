Arizona women's basketball notes: Aari leaves overseas team; Wildcats use 'Program' to become tougher team

“Being precise with our words — short and concise. I think that’s something we can transition to the court,” Ware said. “None of the stuff we did was basketball-related, but it had a lot to do with leadership and teamwork. How we speak to people and learning how people work. We learned how people work because we were all pushed to limits that we’ve never been before. We saw their default mode that they go to — we learned a lot about each other. I think that will help us when it comes to basketball — when we have to talk to someone or during a game, we know how to approach a situation.”

Tough conversation led to title run

UA coach Adia Barnes spoke at the Arthritis Center’s Bear Down Celebration last week, focusing on the program’s journey across the last five years.

Barnes said that a pivotal point in the program occurred last spring.

“We didn’t play great basketball in the Pac-12 Tournament. At that point, I could look at my players’ eyes, they were done,” Barnes said. “I didn’t know (why), I was like, ‘Why are we playing so bad? But it looks like they all hit a wall.’ And they did.”

Barnes called a team meeting and asked her players what they wanted. Barnes called it a tough conversation.