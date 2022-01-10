 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona women's basketball team drops to No. 7 in AP Poll after first loss of season
Arizona's Cate Reese's had 29 points but the Wildcats dropped their first game of the season. UA next plays at Oregon State on Thursday night.

 David Swanson, Associated Press

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team (11-1) dropped three spots down to No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following Sunday's 76-67 loss to USC.

The defeat marked the first time the Cats have lost a game this year, snapping their streak of 11 consecutive victories to begin the season. Arizona rose as high as fourth in the AP Poll — highest ranking in program history — before falling to the Trojans in Los Angeles. 

Arizona opened last week set to face both the Washington schools at home. However, COVID-19 issues in the UW program forced a postponement of the Jan. 9 matchup. 

UA and USC both agreed to schedule their makeup game for Sunday in L.A., a matchup that had originally been scheduled for Dec. 31 before the Trojans had to postpone.

The Wildcats beat Washington State at McKale Center 60-52 on Friday night, then traveled to face the Trojans. Arizona was shorthanded in its loss to USC, playing without starters Lauren Ware (knee) and Shaina Pellington (undisclosed). 

Despite the loss, the Wildcats are still ranked in the top 10 for the eighth consecutive week and the second-highest ranked team in the Pac-12, only behind No. 2 Stanford.

The Wildcats have played in just two games since Dec. 17, with COVID-19 issues in the UA program and in other Pac-12 programs disrupting the schedule. 

This week, Arizona is scheduled to face Oregon State and Oregon, both on the road. The Wildcats take on the Beavers Thursday at 8 p.m. and the Ducks Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

