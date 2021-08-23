Arizona women's basketball team to face Texas in Dec. 19 doubleheader at Las Vegas

The Arizona women's basketball team will face Texas at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena as part of the new "Coast-to-Coast Classic" that combines men's and women's basketball.

The Stanford men will face Texas at 1 p.m. in the first game of the doubleheader. ABC will cover the men's game while the UA and Texas women will be shown on ESPN2.

“The impetus behind creating the challenge was to provide high level competitive opportunities for our Pac-12 programs against quality opponents in strategic national markets," Pac-12 deputy commissioner Jamie Zaninovich said, "and we’re excited to be able to begin with these two exciting matchups."

The Stanford and Texas men's teams are committed to meeting again when the event moves to Dallas for the 2022-23 season, though additional matchups have not been announced yet.