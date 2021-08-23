 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona women's basketball team to face Texas in Dec. 19 doubleheader at Las Vegas
editor's pick

Arizona women's basketball team to face Texas in Dec. 19 doubleheader at Las Vegas

  • Updated
Arizona women's basketball logo 3 NEW

The Arizona women's basketball team will face Texas at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena as part of the new "Coast-to-Coast Classic" that combines men's and women's basketball.

The Stanford men will face Texas at 1 p.m. in the first game of the doubleheader. ABC will cover the men's game while the UA and Texas women will be shown on ESPN2.

“The impetus behind creating the challenge was to provide high level competitive opportunities for our Pac-12 programs against quality opponents in strategic national markets," Pac-12 deputy commissioner Jamie Zaninovich said, "and we’re excited to be able to begin with these two exciting matchups."

The Stanford and Texas men's teams are committed to meeting again when the event moves to Dallas for the 2022-23 season, though additional matchups have not been announced yet.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dak Prescott back throwing at practice: Will he be 100% for week 1?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News