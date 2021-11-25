Arizona women's basketball team wins on Shaina Pellington's buzzer-beater

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Ninth-ranked Arizona was just seconds away from being forced into overtime. Shaina Pellington made sure that didn’t happen.

Pellington hit an off-balance layup at the buzzer to lift the Wildcats past pesky Vanderbilt 48-46 on Thursday in the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam tournament.

With the game tied at 46, Arizona put the ball in Pellington’s hands. She drove from the left wing and her off-balance scoop layup dropped in just before the horn sounded, setting off a celebration under the Wildcats’ basket.

“We were running a different action, but then she saw an open lane because the pass wasn’t open,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “She hesitated for a bit, but I thought she was just going to go, she made a great play. “We got lucky, because they should’ve won the game the way they played. ... We should all run out of here and wipe our foreheads because we didn’t deserve to win that game.”

Sam Thomas had 13 points and Ariyah Copeland 11 points for the Wildcats (5-0), who survived an upset attempt by the Commodores (3-3).

Demi Washington and Iyana Moore had 10 points each for Vanderbilt, which rallied from going down by as many as 15 points midway through the second quarter.