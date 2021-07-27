 Skip to main content
Arizona women's basketball to face Louisville in South Dakota doubleheader on Nov. 12
  • Updated

Arizona forward Lauren Ware (32) Celebrates with teammates after making a basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Stony Brook in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP/Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

If Arizona's women's basketball team isn't ranked in the preseason Top 25 after its run to the 2021 championship game, the Wildcats will have a quick chance to fix that issue.

Arizona will face likely Top 10 pick Louisville on Nov. 12 at Sioux Falls, S.D., as part of the Invitational at the Sanford Pentagon, along with another game featuring South Carolina and South Dakota.

ESPN's early top 25 rankings did not include Arizona but had South Carolina at No. 2, Louisville at No. 6 and South Dakota at No. 25. The Wildcats were ranked No. 17 by The Athletic, however.

The Invitational at the Sanford Pavilion, to be carried on ESPN Networks, will be held about 400 miles from Bismarck, N.D., the hometown of UA sophomore Lauren Ware.

“The Invitational at the Sanford Pentagon is a great early season event to test our program against Louisville, one of the top programs in the country,” UA coach Adia Barnes said in a statement. “For the fans to be able to see South Carolina, Louisville, South Dakota and Arizona in one location is an amazing opportunity and we are thrilled to participate. This is also a unique opportunity to get Lauren Ware home and continue to showcase our sport in a highly competitive environment.”

