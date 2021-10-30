Arizona's 2021-22 nonconference opponents

Key newcomers: G Alfonso Plummer (Sr., Utah transfer, 13.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg), G Brandin Podziemski (four-star freshman), C Omar Payne (Jr., Florida transfer, 3.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg), F Ramses “RJ” Melendez (four-star freshman), F Luke Goode (four-star freshman)

Upside: The Illini lost do-everything guard Ayo Dosumno from what was the No. 2 ranked team in the final Associated Press Top 25 entering the NCAA Tournament last season, but the team is still loaded. Not only did dominant center Kofi Cockburn opt to return instead of leaving for the NBA, but highly regarded guards Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams came back for super senior seasons — and Underwood also pulled in three Top 100 players plus prolific ex-Utah shooter Alfonzo Plummer.

Downside: Illinois will have something to prove after folding in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Loyola-Chicago, and the biggest obstacle might be for Underwood to re-build chemistry with a new staff. Two assistants (Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman) left for Kentucky and another (Stephen Gentry) went to Gonzaga to replace Tommy Lloyd.