Arizona's Aari McDonald named a second-team All-American by the AP

For the second straight year, Aari McDonald has been named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press.

The point guard led the Pac-12 with 19.3 points per game and was named first-team All-Pac-12 and a member of the Pac-12's all-defensive team. McDonald averaged 18.5 points per game in two games, including a 24-point effort against UCLA, in the Wildcats' Pac-12 Tournament run.

Last week, she was named a second-team All-American by ESPN.

The AP's first team was led by UConn freshman Paige Bueckers, who received 28 first-place votes from the national panel of 30 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll. She was joined by Dana Evans of Louisville, Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Rhyne Howard of Kentucky and NaLyssa Smith of Baylor.

Bueckers averaged 19.7 points, 6.1 assists and shot nearly 54% from the field and a remarkable 47% from 3-point range. She became the first UConn player to score 30 or more points in three straight games, including a 31-point effort against South Carolina. She also set the school record for assists in a game (14) and the freshman mark.